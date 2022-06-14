Sacred Heart Multi-sport athletes return to state tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the fifth time in program history, the Sacred Heart Baseball team is returning to the State Tournament.. The Eagles winning the Section 8, Single-A championship to punch their ticket to the big dance. For Sacred Heart, this is a return to form after falling just short last season.

“Last year it was a big disappointment that we fell.” said Senior Cullen Rohrich. “We knew we just had to regroup and come back. Now we’re pretty excited that we got back to our goal. We have a good team and I think we can get pretty far when we get down to the tournament.”

“If we can play our game nobody is going to beat us.” his classmate Izaac Zavoral said. “We’re a pretty talented group. Everyone in our lineup 1-9 can hit the ball over the fence. It will be fun to see and show people what we can do down there.”

This team features a group of players who are certainly no strangers to the postseason, as a matter of fact, there are ten members of the roster who made history just three months ago. They were members of the Sacred Heart Basketball team who made their first state tournament appearance earlier this Spring. The comradery that they built on the hardwood moving seamlessly onto the diamond.

“From the beginning of school until the end, we’re together.” added fellow senior Sam Gapp. “We’re hanging out in class. Small classes so we see each other every grade. We have those times where we get mad at each other, get annoyed at each other, but it all works out in the end. We’re all great friends.”

“It makes it a lot more fun, you can carry inside jokes you had from one sport to the other.” Rohrich said. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s pretty cool that we have a lot of those guys from the basketball team on the baseball team too.”

Some athletes go their entire high school careers without ever going to a state tournament.. The fact that these players are about to go to their second in three months isn’t lost on these multisport athletes.

“It’s pretty cool to be part of.” said Rohrich. “I’m excited to see where this leads. Hopefully we do well when we go down to that tournament too. I’m pretty blessed to be a part of that because it doesn’t happen very often. So I’m pretty excited to see how we can do down there.”

“We’ll look back on it a few years down the road and realize we had a pretty special team.” Zavoral added. “It’s an honor to be a part of it, and your name will go down in history so that’s a good feeling.”

The last time Sacred Heart made the state tournament in 2019, they finished as Runner Up in the A Class. This group with a chance to make history in another sport, starting on Tuesday in St. Cloud. They play South Ridge in the opening round.

