After two years of isolation, Seniors in Forman go to prom

FORMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s an event that has been more than two years in the making, and a night many won’t soon forget. Nursing home and assisted living residents at Four Seasons Health Care Center in Forman, North Dakota, attended ‘senior prom’ on Friday, April 22.

Employees at Four Seasons tell Valley News Live the event is a big deal for their residents, as they’ve been isolated for so long due to COVID-19.

“COVID hit and these tenants have been through so much,” employee MaryAnn says. “They never complained once about being without visitors or seeing their families. Our assisted living is not a facility, ours is a home and they are all family, they have so much love for each other.”

Planning has been in the works for months and on Friday, residents got dressed up and showed off their best during the grand march.

