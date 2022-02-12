Advertisement

FYHA’s Squirt International brings dozens of hockey teams from across the country to Fargo

Today, some of these teams learned hockey won’t stop-- even in a blizzard.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of hockey teams from across the country and even Canada came to town to compete in the Fargo Youth Hockey Association’s Squirt International tournament.

“I haven’t seen snow in three years,” says Arizona Knights hockey mom Miranda Taylor.

On a day like today, where we saw snow blowing everywhere, closing roads and major interstates, some of these teams learned hockey won’t stop-- even in a blizzard.

“Cold. If you walk outside it hurts,” says another Arizona Knights hockey mom Vanessa Cabrera.

“I was a little nervous when they told me not to go anywhere unless it was an emergency. But I guess here in Fargo, hockey is classified as an emergency,” adds Arizona Knights hockey mom Debra Olshefski.

But just how cold was it for them?

“I feel like it’s probably 17 degrees,” says Arizona Knights cheerleader Parker Scott.

“We left 82 degrees to be here,” says Olshefski.

It was even a bit scary for some.

“I’ve seen snow a lot but today was really scary. I opened the hotel door and it blew open and I fell on the snow, and I saw four car wrecks,” says Scott.

“I texted my husband at 6:30 this morning and told him this is too cold for me and I can’t leave my room. It made me a little paranoid actually,” says Taylor.

These hockey moms say it’s their first time in Fargo, and the weather was everything they had dreamt of and more.

“We checked the weather daily before we got here,” says Taylor.

“For like 2 months,” says Cabrera.

“Legit. We definitely checked it but were surprised to find a blizzard this weekend. Ummm ya,” adds Taylor.

Despite the cold, everyone I talked to is having a good time.

“Pond hockey was a lot of fun. They had a blast doing that and sledding,” says Taylor.

One player says you don’t know what to expect with these out-of-state teams.

“We’re 2-0. Our last game went into overtime and this game we waited until the last minute to score two goals which won it. That was scary. It’s nerve-wracking because there are teams from all over the country,” says North Stars player Carter Seim.

Winning the tournament would be fun.

But the Hockey Hall of Fame isn’t Carter’s dream.

“No, I’m going to the NFL,” he says.

The teams will play all through the weekend at rinks all over town.

Here’s the link to the full schedule of games.

