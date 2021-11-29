Advertisement

One killed, another seriously injured in I-29 crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP Images)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-29 Monday afternoon.

ND Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says crews responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-29, near mile marker 64, after an SUV struck a pickup with a flatbed trailer. Niewind says the pickup was stopped on the interstate and the two people from the vehicle were outside when the SUV hit the trailer. At this time, Niewind says it’s unknown why the pickup was stopped in a lane of traffic. 

Capt. Niewind says one of the pedestrians was dead on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital. Both pedestrians were in between the pickup and trailer at the time of the crash.

Although the SUV landed on top of the trailer, Niewind says the driver of the SUV was not injured and at this time is not facing any charges.

Names have not been released as the crash is still under investigation.

