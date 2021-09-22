Advertisement

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Fargo, Grand Forks

The Wichita, Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant chain will also open new locations in Bismarck and Minot
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open new locations across N.D., including Fargo and Grand Forks.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open new locations across N.D., including Fargo and Grand Forks.(Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)
By Nathan Hopper
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced on Sept. 15 that it has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop five new restaurants across the cities of Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Bismarck.

The Wichita, Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant chain will bring signature menu items, such as freshly churned frozen custard and cooked to order steakburgers to cities across North Dakota.

“The recent openings and new development agreements show the continued excitement and interest that operators have in the Freddy’s franchise opportunity,” said Andrew Thengvall, CDO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “We’re very excited to welcome these new restaurants and franchisees to the Freddy’s family and look forward to further expansion.”

The new locations in North Dakota are part of an expansion of 30 new Freddy’s locations nationwide in Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, and greater Chicagoland.

These new restaurants will be owned and operated by BOLT International Inc. LLC.

