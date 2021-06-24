Advertisement

NDT - Parker’s Plate - June 24

By David Spofford
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
News - Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Police: shots fired in downtown Fargo
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
I-29 CRASH
Man crashes stolen vehicle on I-29

Latest News

Andrew Gordon Schlitz
Man with dementia reported missing
NDT - Top Talkers - June 24
NDT - Top Talkers - June 24
NDT - Sun Kissed Highlights - June 24
NDT - Sun Kissed Highlights - June 24
NDT - Landon's Light Night At The Lights - June 24
NDT - Landon’s Light Night At The Lights - June 24
NDT - Bella's Dulce Sweets and Treats - June 24
NDT - Bella’s Dulce Sweets and Treats - June 24