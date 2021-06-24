Help name the Red River Zoo’s new baby camel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian Camel. The female was born on June 7, and after a few weeks behind the scenes with her mother, the calf is now on exhibit and living with the rest of the camel herd.

The camel has yet to be named and the zoo is looking for input from the public. Three names have been chosen and guests can vote on their favorite name at a donation box located at the camel exhibit.

The camels can be seen daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Red River Zoo located at 4255 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

Bactrian Camels are endangered, with less than 1,000 remaining in the wild. They are native to the Gobi desert in Mongiolia, where temperatures range from -40 degrees to summer highs of 115 degrees. Red River Zoo representatives say this makes them perfect to handle the extreme temperatures in North Dakota.

