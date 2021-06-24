Advertisement

Help name the Red River Zoo’s new baby camel

Bactrian Camel born at the Red River Zoo in Fargo on June 7, 2021.
Bactrian Camel born at the Red River Zoo in Fargo on June 7, 2021.(Red River Zoo)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo announced the birth of a Bactrian Camel. The female was born on June 7, and after a few weeks behind the scenes with her mother, the calf is now on exhibit and living with the rest of the camel herd.

The camel has yet to be named and the zoo is looking for input from the public. Three names have been chosen and guests can vote on their favorite name at a donation box located at the camel exhibit.

The camels can be seen daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Red River Zoo located at 4255 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

Bactrian Camels are endangered, with less than 1,000 remaining in the wild. They are native to the Gobi desert in Mongiolia, where temperatures range from -40 degrees to summer highs of 115 degrees. Red River Zoo representatives say this makes them perfect to handle the extreme temperatures in North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Larson
Longtime Valley News Live anchor Andrea Larson says farewell to broadcast journalism
Cajun Cafe
Cajun Cafe Closes in Fargo
Myles Frost
Hornbacher’s online ad turns into viral praise for beloved bagger
I-29 CRASH
Man crashes stolen vehicle on I-29
Gov. Doug Burgum delivered comments today at the press conference on the F-M flood diversion.
Petition to recall ND governor approved to collect signatures

Latest News

Coronavirus Delta Variant
First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota
The Kick Bands of Fargo Moorhead will play jazz music mixed with funk, rock and swing. All of...
Gooseberry Park filled with the sound of jazz music
No foul play suspected in missing person investigation
Crash along 13th Avenue and 10th Street South in Fargo.
House hit in multi-vehicle crash in south Fargo