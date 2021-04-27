Advertisement

Video series for transitioning children from preschool to kindergarten

Key to Kindergarten provides different video topics to get these preschoolers ready for the fall. There has been five topics discussed so far: transitioning to school, advice from teachers, riding the bus, lunchtime, and health.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Classes for new kindergartners may not start for another few months but Moorhead Public Schools wants to get preschoolers ready as early as possible. MPS has released a new video series to help.

With transitioning, parents should make sure that their children have a consistent bedtime and wake up time. Children should sleep between nine to 13 hours a night. There should be no screen time an hour before bed. Parents should talk to their children about why education is so important. This will give the children the priority to go to school. Also make sure their backpack is in an easy place to find.

Each video is usually less than four minutes long. Head to Keys to Kindergarten Premiere to see the full series on Facebook.

