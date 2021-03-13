NDSU Bison Pro Day: Trey Lance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State football hosted its annual Pro Day Friday. Quarterback Trey Lance was one of three Bison to participate this year.

The sophomore declared for the draft late 2020 and Friday, he likely improved his draft stock.

Lance declared for the draft after just 17 starts in college football but that appears to be all anyone really needed to see. Coming into his Pro Day, the 20-year-old quarterback was already projected to go first round with several mock drafts putting him in the top ten.

30 of the 32 NFL teams were represented at the Pro Day in Fargo. Everyone besides the two Los Angeles teams were in attendance. Including likely front runners Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons. Two of the several teams that had their General Manager or members of their coaching staff in attendance.

With no NFL Combine this year and limited access due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Pro Day became Lance’s first real opportunity to perform for these organizations.

Lance put on a show with his mobility, his arm strength and his accuracy Friday. Surely solidifying himself as one of the top quarterbacks in this years draft class.

