Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards puts up 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.4 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Rudy Gobert averages 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 11.9 rebounds per contest.
- Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 12.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.
- The Grizzlies are getting 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.
- Bismack Biyombo is putting up 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 56.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy this season.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Grizzlies
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|106.9
|107.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|33.3%
