The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-10) meet a fellow Summit team, the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Mabee Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Cooper: 12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

