The Denver Pioneers (4-10) face the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) in a clash of Summit teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

North Dakota State vs. Denver Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Abbie Draper: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Jojo Jones: 13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Emma Smith: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Minett: 6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Angelina Robles: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

