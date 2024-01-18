North Dakota State vs. Denver January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit League slate includes the North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) facing the Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. Denver Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 25.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 6.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
North Dakota State vs. Denver Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|142nd
|76.7
|Points Scored
|85.1
|19th
|210th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|323rd
|207th
|36
|Rebounds
|39.3
|72nd
|222nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|149th
|141st
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|150th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.5
|179th
|47th
|10
|Turnovers
|9.3
|23rd
