Thursday's Summit League slate includes the North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) facing the Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

North Dakota State vs. Denver Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Boden Skunberg: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacari White: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 25.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

25.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Carr: 6.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK DeAndre Craig: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Denver Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 142nd 76.7 Points Scored 85.1 19th 210th 72.3 Points Allowed 77.9 323rd 207th 36 Rebounds 39.3 72nd 222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th 141st 7.9 3pt Made 7.8 150th 267th 12.3 Assists 13.5 179th 47th 10 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

