Timberwolves vs. Pistons January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, battle the Detroit Pistons (3-31). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDETX, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are getting 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.
- Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham posts 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ausar Thompson posts 8.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jaden Ivey puts up 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.
- Jalen Duren puts up 13.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Killian Hayes puts up 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
Timberwolves vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Timberwolves
|111.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|122.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.8
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
