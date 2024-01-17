The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena, battle the Detroit Pistons (3-31). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

Mike Conley gives the Timberwolves 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham posts 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 8.9 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jaden Ivey puts up 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren puts up 13.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Timberwolves 111.5 Points Avg. 112.8 122.6 Points Allowed Avg. 107.8 46.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 34.5% Three Point % 38.1%

