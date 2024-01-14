The Los Angeles Clippers (19-12), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSC.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, January 14

Sunday, January 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averages 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.1 points, 2.9 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Naz Reid averages 12.9 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).

On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

James Harden gets the Clippers 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while putting up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Clippers are receiving 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Ivica Zubac this year.

Russell Westbrook is putting up 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Clippers 113.3 Points Avg. 116.6 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 48.6% Field Goal % 48.5% 38.2% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.