North Dakota vs. UMKC January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota vs. UMKC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games
- December 31 at South Dakota State
- January 6 at Northern Arizona
- January 3 at home vs Northern Colorado
- January 11 at Omaha
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|266th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|73.1
|229th
|136th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|74th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|28th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|102nd
|97th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8
|136th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.1
|287th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.