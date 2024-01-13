Saturday's Summit slate includes the North Dakota State Bison (6-6) playing the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Cave: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

