Thursday's Summit slate includes the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-8) facing the Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Dakota vs. Omaha Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 20.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.