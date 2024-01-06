Nine games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit team, including the matchup between the Montana State Bobcats and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at North Dakota State Bison 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Eastern Washington Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - UMKC Kangaroos at Weber State Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Montana Grizzlies at Omaha Mavericks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Montana State Bobcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Denver Pioneers at Northern Colorado Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Saint Thomas Tommies at Portland State Vikings 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Sacramento State Hornets 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

