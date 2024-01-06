The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) will face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 333rd 66.1 Points Scored 75.2 179th 282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 69.5 140th 355th 30.4 Rebounds 38.5 101st 350th 6.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 127th 152nd 14 Assists 12.5 249th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 11 115th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.