The Eastern Washington Eagles (8-3) will meet the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 20.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milly Knowles: 7.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

