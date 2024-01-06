Saturday's contest at Scheels Center has the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for North Dakota State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bison are coming off of a 65-45 loss to Montana State in their last outing on Wednesday.

North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 73, Northern Arizona 72

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison defeated the South Dakota Coyotes in an 84-69 win on December 29. It was their best win of the season.

The Bison have four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Dakota State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-69 on the road over South Dakota (No. 134) on December 29

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 310) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 334) on December 20

North Dakota State Leaders

Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (31-for-82)

13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (31-for-82) Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Abbie Draper: 9 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

9 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 70.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allowing 69.9 (294th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Bison have fared better in home games this season, scoring 90.8 points per game, compared to 62.3 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, North Dakota State is giving up 64.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 72.5.

