Saturday's contest at Reese Court has the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) going head to head against the North Dakota State Bison (7-8) at 5:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 80-71 win for Eastern Washington, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Reese Court

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 80, North Dakota State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Washington (-8.6)

Eastern Washington (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Eastern Washington has compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season, while North Dakota State is 3-6-0. A total of eight out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Bison's games have gone over. Eastern Washington is 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while North Dakota State has gone 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (207th in college basketball).

North Dakota State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It grabs 36.0 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7.

North Dakota State makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make, at a 36.2% rate.

North Dakota State has committed 10.0 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.