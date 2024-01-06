Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-8) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-8) squaring off at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 74, North Dakota 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-4.0)

Northern Arizona (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Northern Arizona's record against the spread this season is 6-8-0, while North Dakota's is 4-7-0. The Lumberjacks have a 5-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fightin' Hawks have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Northern Arizona is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall while North Dakota has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game, 221st in college basketball, and are giving up 71.9 per outing to rank 193rd in college basketball.

North Dakota grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball), compared to the 35.3 of its opponents.

North Dakota knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.2% from beyond the arc (310th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

North Dakota has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (86th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (280th in college basketball).

