Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Washington Eagles (11-3) versus the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-10) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-58 in favor of Eastern Washington, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Fighting Hawks enter this game on the heels of a 78-72 win against Idaho State on Wednesday.

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 76, North Dakota 58

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks notched their best win of the season on January 3, when they defeated the Idaho State Bengals, who rank No. 226 in our computer rankings, 78-72.

North Dakota has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Fighting Hawks are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Idaho State (No. 226) on January 3

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 310) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 20.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45)

20.5 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (12-for-45) Nakiyah Hurst: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

5.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Kiera Pemberton: 9.1 PTS, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 57.8 FG% Miranda Vanderwal: 4.4 PTS, 52.7 FG%

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (scoring 63.8 points per game to rank 219th in college basketball while allowing 71.6 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball) and have a -110 scoring differential overall.

The Fighting Hawks are posting 65.1 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (64.4).

North Dakota is surrendering 68.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (77.2).

