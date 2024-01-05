The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) square off against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 218.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points 19 times.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 220.6, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-17-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 20, or 83.3%, of those games.

This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 17 games, or 88.2%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 19 57.6% 112.8 225.8 107.8 217.4 223.2 Rockets 16 50% 113 225.8 109.6 217.4 222.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Timberwolves' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 16 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 17 opportunities in road games.

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 3.2 more points than the Rockets allow (109.6).

Minnesota has a 14-8 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 109.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-17 8-10 17-16 Rockets 21-11 8-7 13-19

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Point Insights

Timberwolves Rockets 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 113 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 107.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 15-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-2 22-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-4

