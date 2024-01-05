The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 111 - Timberwolves 110

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.8)

Rockets (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.6

The Rockets (21-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.5% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Timberwolves (16-17-0) this year.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Minnesota does it more often (51.5% of the time) than Houston (40.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 20-4, a better record than the Rockets have recorded (8-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 107.8 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 24th with 112.8 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is pulling down 43.6 rebounds per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded only 40.9 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Timberwolves are averaging 25.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota ranks 25th in the NBA with 14.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1%. They rank 22nd in the league by draining 12 three-pointers per contest.

