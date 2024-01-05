Sargent County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sargent County, North Dakota today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Sargent County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sargent County Bulldogs Coop at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- Conference: B Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
