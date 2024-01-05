Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Gobert put up five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-106 loss versus the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gobert's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 11.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.9 11.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 25.7 23.8 PR -- 24.5 22.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Gobert has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Gobert's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 109.6 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23.5 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 36 15 16 1 0 4 0 1/8/2023 38 18 11 0 0 1 0

