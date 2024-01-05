Renville County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Renville County, North Dakota, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Renville County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Velva High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mohall, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
