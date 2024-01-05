Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Ransom County, North Dakota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lisbon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lisbon, ND

Lisbon, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Sargent County Bulldogs Coop at Lisbon High School