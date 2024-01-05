The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.

In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Illinois has compiled an 8-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

Fighting Illini games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Purdue is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have had the 52nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the beginning of the season to +900.

With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Fighting Illini were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

