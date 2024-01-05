When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

In 10 of 37 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 11.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 14:46 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:12 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:35 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 16:13 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:05 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 4 2 2 16:03 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.