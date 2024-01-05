Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- In 10 of 37 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 124 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|4
|2
|2
|16:03
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
