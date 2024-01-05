NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL schedule on Thursday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Detroit Red Wings squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
If you are looking for live coverage of Thursday's NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,MSG,NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,ALT,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,BSSUN,BSN,BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,MSGSN,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+,BSDET,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
