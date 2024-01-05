Naz Reid and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 117-106 loss to the Pelicans, Reid had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Reid's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.5 10.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 18 15.7 PR -- 17 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 11.1% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Reid's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.6 points per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Rockets have allowed 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 23.5 per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Naz Reid vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/21/2023 15 5 3 1 0 1 0 1/8/2023 10 6 5 0 0 0 1 11/5/2022 13 11 3 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.