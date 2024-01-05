When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nate Schmidt score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmidt stats and insights

Schmidt is yet to score through 31 games this season.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Schmidt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:33 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

