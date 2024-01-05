Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
When the Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nate Schmidt score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
