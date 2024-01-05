Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Morton County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morton County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Glen Ullin High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glen Ullin, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Salem-Almont High School at White Shield High School

  • Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Roseglen, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flasher High School at New England High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
  • Location: New England, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.