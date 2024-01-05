On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Morgan Barron going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

Barron has scored in eight of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Ducks this season, and has scored one goal.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 2 1 1 11:58 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:25 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:41 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:55 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:02 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

