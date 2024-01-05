McLean County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in McLean County, North Dakota. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilton High School at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Salem-Almont High School at White Shield High School
- Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Roseglen, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Washburn, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
