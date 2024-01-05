Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in McLean County, North Dakota. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

McLean County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilton High School at Edgeley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Edgeley, ND

Edgeley, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wilton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Wilton, ND

Wilton, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

New Salem-Almont High School at White Shield High School

Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on January 5

6:35 PM CT on January 5 Location: Roseglen, ND

Roseglen, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Washburn High School at Medina High School