Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in McHenry County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Velva High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School