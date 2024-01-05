McHenry County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in McHenry County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Velva High School at Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mohall, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
