Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
Can we anticipate Mason Appleton scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 37 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Appleton has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|12:41
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.