Will Mark Scheifele Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Scheifele a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Scheifele stats and insights
- In 11 of 37 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Scheifele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|3
|2
|1
|18:48
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
