For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Scheifele a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Scheifele stats and insights

In 11 of 37 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).

He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 13.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 1 0 1 19:31 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 21:45 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:09 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:53 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 3 2 1 18:48 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.