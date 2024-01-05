The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

Morrissey has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 24:51 Away W 2-1 1/2/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-2 12/31/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:48 Away W 3-2 12/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 24:52 Away L 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:40 Home W 5-1 12/20/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:02 Home W 5-2 12/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:29 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 21:37 Home W 6-2 12/13/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 5-2

Jets vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

