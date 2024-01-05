Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 5?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joshua Morrissey light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- Morrissey has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Morrissey has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- Morrissey's shooting percentage is 6.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 124 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Morrissey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|24:52
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|24:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/20/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:37
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-2
Jets vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
