Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Ducks on January 5, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Scheifele has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 37 points in 37 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) to the team.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Vatrano's 18 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Anaheim add up to 27 total points on the season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 15 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Jan. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
