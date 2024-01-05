Player prop bet odds for Mark Scheifele, Frank Vatrano and others are available when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Scheifele has been vital to Winnipeg this season, with 37 points in 37 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 4 0 1 1 0 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) to the team.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Jan. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Lightning Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Vatrano's 18 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Anaheim add up to 27 total points on the season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 1 0 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 1 0 1 4

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 10 goals and 15 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Jan. 3 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

