Jets vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Jets vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets Betting Insights
- The Jets have a 17-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Winnipeg has a record of 5-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 64.9% chance to win.
- In 20 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Jets vs Ducks Additional Info
Jets vs. Ducks Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|123 (12th)
|Goals
|93 (29th)
|90 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|124 (24th)
|20 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (18th)
|28 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|33 (29th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 8-0-2 overall.
- Four of Winnipeg's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Jets have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Jets are ranked 12th in the league with 123 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Jets are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 90 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
- The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +33 this season.
