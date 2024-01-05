The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have a 17-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Winnipeg has a record of 5-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 64.9% chance to win.

In 20 games this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Jets vs. Ducks Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 123 (12th) Goals 93 (29th) 90 (2nd) Goals Allowed 124 (24th) 20 (23rd) Power Play Goals 23 (18th) 28 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (29th)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 8-0-2 overall.

Four of Winnipeg's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Jets have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their past 10 games, the Jets are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Jets are ranked 12th in the league with 123 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Jets are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 90 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +33 this season.

