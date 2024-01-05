Jets vs. Ducks January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kyle Connor and Troy Terry will be two of the best players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.
Jets vs. Ducks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-200)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSW
Jets Players to Watch
- Mark Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (37 points), via registered 12 goals and 25 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey has picked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 24 assists.
- Connor has 29 points for Winnipeg, via 17 goals and 12 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (5-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 20th in the NHL.
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 18 goals in 37 games. That's good for 27 points.
- Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 15 assists.
- This season, Terry has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-1 this season, amassing 465 saves and giving up 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (40th in the league).
Jets vs. Ducks Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|12th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|29th
|2nd
|2.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|23rd
|13th
|31.1
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|6th
|28.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|27th
|23rd
|17.54%
|Power Play %
|19.83%
|18th
|26th
|74.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.12%
|17th
