Kyle Connor and Troy Terry will be two of the best players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (37 points), via registered 12 goals and 25 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has picked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring six goals and adding 24 assists.

Connor has 29 points for Winnipeg, via 17 goals and 12 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (5-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 20th in the NHL.

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has totaled nine assists and 18 goals in 37 games. That's good for 27 points.

Anaheim's Mason McTavish has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 15 assists.

This season, Terry has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-1 this season, amassing 465 saves and giving up 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (40th in the league).

Jets vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 29th 2nd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 13th 31.1 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 32.7 27th 23rd 17.54% Power Play % 19.83% 18th 26th 74.31% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 17th

