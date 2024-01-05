The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) carry a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1), who have lost three in a row, on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have recorded an 8-0-2 record after putting up 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 19 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Friday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Ducks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-200)

Jets (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have a 24-9-4 record overall, with a 2-4-6 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 12 games Winnipeg has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-3-3 record (good for 15 points).

In the four games this season the Jets scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Winnipeg has scored a pair of goals in seven games this season (2-3-2 record, six points).

The Jets are 22-2-1 in the 25 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 45 points).

In the 12 games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 8-4-0 to register 16 points.

In the 23 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 12-7-4 (28 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 12-2-0 to record 24 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 29th 2nd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 13th 31.1 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 32.7 27th 23rd 17.54% Power Play % 19.83% 18th 26th 74.31% Penalty Kill % 80.12% 17th

Jets vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

