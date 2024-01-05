Friday's NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4) and the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1) at Honda Center sees the Jets heavily favored on the road (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Ducks (+165). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Ducks Betting Trends

In 20 of 37 matches this season, Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Jets have been victorious in 17 of their 22 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (77.3%).

The Ducks have been made the underdog 32 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Winnipeg is 2-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (40.0% win percentage).

Anaheim has 19 games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 7-12 in those contests.

Jets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Cole Perfetti 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200) Joshua Morrissey 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-118) Mark Scheifele 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (+105)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-0-2 6-4 4-4-2 6 3.7 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-0-2 3.7 1.9 5 20.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.3 3.1 4 13.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.