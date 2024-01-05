The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and BSW will show this Jets versus Ducks matchup.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream:

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jets vs Ducks Additional Info

Jets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2023 Ducks Jets 4-2 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank second.

The Jets' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Jets are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mark Scheifele 37 12 25 37 11 21 49.4% Joshua Morrissey 37 6 24 30 29 19 - Kyle Connor 26 17 12 29 12 12 33.3% Nikolaj Ehlers 37 12 16 28 17 16 20% Cole Perfetti 37 10 13 23 7 11 34%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 124 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 93 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players