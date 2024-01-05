How to Watch the Jets vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets (24-9-4), winners of four games in a row, travel to face the Anaheim Ducks (13-23-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and BSW will show this Jets versus Ducks matchup.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Ducks
|Jets
|4-2 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (just 2.4 per game) to rank second.
- The Jets' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|37
|12
|25
|37
|11
|21
|49.4%
|Joshua Morrissey
|37
|6
|24
|30
|29
|19
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|37
|12
|16
|28
|17
|16
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|37
|10
|13
|23
|7
|11
|34%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 124 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 93 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|37
|18
|9
|27
|13
|19
|44.4%
|Mason McTavish
|30
|10
|15
|25
|10
|11
|55.1%
|Troy Terry
|35
|9
|13
|22
|26
|23
|50%
|Ryan Strome
|35
|3
|17
|20
|20
|15
|42.8%
|Adam Henrique
|36
|10
|9
|19
|4
|16
|54.3%
