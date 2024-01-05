Grand Forks County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Fargo High School at Grand Forks Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- Conference: A East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
